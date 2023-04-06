The year has already seen the return of the North Leeds Charity Beer Festival and there’s more to come in the weeks and months ahead. Here are five of the beer festivals already announced, with tickets now on sale.

Morley Community Beer Festival: April 7-9

Morley Beer Community Beer takes place from Friday April 7 to Sunday April 9 at Morley Cricket Club, Scatcherd Lane, Morley, Leeds, LS27 0JJ. Held in partnership with the cricket club and Truth Hurts Beer Co, it will feature more than 50 real ales, craft beers and ciders as well as a large collection of gin and prosecco. There will be street food, live music and a fun fair, making it an event for the whole family.

Horsforth Brewery is hosting a beer festival this Easter weekend. Pictured is head brewer Joe Robshaw with a schooner of DMC ginger beer. Picture: Tony Johnson

An adult weekend pass provides unlimited access across each of the three days or you can buy a ticket for a specific day. The festival is open on Friday and Saturday, noon-11pm, and Sunday, noon-4pm. Tickets can be booked online for £5, including a free programme. The first 1,000 people through the door will also get a free commemorative festival glass. Under 18s can enter for free if accompanied by an adult.

Horsforth Brewery’s Easter Beer Festival: April 7-9

Horsforth Brewery will be hosting its third Beer Festival this Easter weekend. The event takes place from Friday April 7 to Sunday April 9 at the brewery at 143 New Road Side, Horsforth, LS18 4QD. It will include beers from Horsforth Brewery’s own range, ginger beer brewery DMC, Harrogate Brewing Co, Northern Monk, Truth Hurts and Craft Beer Newcastle, which will be bringing a selection of the best beers from the North East for visitors to sample. There will also be street food pop-ups by Mexican restaurant Sabroso Street, Bueno Burgers and Meanwood Pizza.

A ticket will get you entry to one of the five sessions across the three days and a branded glass to take home. The afternoon sessions start at noon each day, with evening sessions on Friday and Saturday only from 6pm. Priced £6.50 per session, they can be booked via the brewery website. Under 18s are welcome to the afternoon sessions on Friday, Saturday and Sunday when accompanied with responsible adults.

Rothwell Beer Festival: April 20-22

Rothwell Beer Festival was first held in 2010 with the dual purposes of raising money for charity and providing a social event for the community to enjoy. Organised by members of Rothwell Lions Club and parishioners, the festival takes place from Thursday April 20 to Saturday April 22 at The Parish Hall, Holy Trinity Church, Church Street, Rothwell, Leeds, LS26 0QL. It features cask ales, bottled beers, perries and ciders as well as food and live music.

There are evening sessions on each of the three days between 6pm and 10.30pm, with an afternoon session on the Saturday afternoon between noon and 4.30pm. Entry costs £10, including a festival glass, programme and a free half pint. Tickets can be booked now via the festival website.

Wetherby Beer Festival: April 28-29

Wetherby Beer Festival takes place on Friday April 28 and Saturday April 29 at Grange Park Sports Club, Old Boston Rd, Wetherby, LS22 5NB. There will be more than 50 beers as well as a champagne lounge, gin bar and cocktails. There will food from six local vendors, live music and performers, and free children's entertaining on the Saturday afternoon including face painting and games.

The Friday evening session is open to over 18s only and runs from 5pm until 11pm. The festival then resumes at noon on Saturday, running through until 11pm. Tickets for either session cost £7 in advance or £8.50 on the door, subject to availability. Entrance for up to three children aged under 12 is free with a pay adult. Children are welcome on the Saturday afternoon only. Tickets are on sale via the festival website. Proceeds will go to Grange Park Sports Club and Martin House Children's Hospice.

Leeds International Beer Festival: September 7-10

The Leeds International Beer Festival is due to return for its 11th year. The festival will take place from Thursday September 7 to Sunday September 11 in the incredible setting of Kirkstall Abbey, Abbey Walk, Kirkstall, Leeds, LS5 3EH. It will celebrate and promote craft beer brewed in the UK and overseas as well as hosting a street food market and live music.

There are six sessions in total, kicking off with an evening session on the Thursday from 5pm until 7pm. There will be afternoon sessions between noon and 5pm on each of the remaining days, with evening sessions from 6pm until 11pm on Friday and Saturday only. Tickets for all sessions cost £15, with a reduced £7.50 price for the final session on Sunday. A pass for the full weekend costs £55. Bookings are now being taken via the festival website. All tickets include a festival programme and commemorative glass.