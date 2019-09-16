Find out about jobs in television and other media at this special event in Leeds

A one-day event hosted by Channel 4 will showcase the many job opportunities that are available in the broadcast and media industry, to young people in Leeds.

‘New Material’ will offer 16 to 24-year-olds the chance to learn which skills they most need to start a career in media, and give them a genuine insight in to what it’s like to work within the industry.

Up to 600 people will be able to attend the Leeds event, which is similar to others that are taking place in five other cities.

Channel 4’s 4Talent manager, Laura Boswell, said: “New Material is run by young people for young people, to give them a chance to find out what it’s really like to work in the media, what skills they need and to show them the variety of careers that are available.

“We want to hear from people from all kinds of backgrounds, so I’d urge anyone interested to register for a place and join us to find out about what could be the ideal career for them.”

The day long sessions include panel discussions involving current Channel 4 staff, interactive workshops, networking sessions and live performances.

A first New Material event took place in Birmingham this month, and Leeds will host its own special day on October 19.

People interested in securing a place can register at the site https://careers.channel4.com/4talent/events.

The New Material events are run on behalf of Channel 4 by Livity, an award-winning youth-led creative network and social enterprise.

Other cities involved in the scheme include Bristol, Derry, Glasgow and Nottingham.