Fashion brand Blood Brother and merchandise specialist Geek Store arrive at Trinity Leeds

Merchandise specialist Geek Store is now open at BLK BX on the lower level of Trinity Leeds.

Contemporary fashion retailer Blood Brother and merchandise specialist Geek Store are now open at BLK BX on the lower level of Trinity Leeds.

BLX BX is the first retail concept of its kind in the UK, bringing both the established retail and independent scenes together and offering a platform for local and international artists.

Contemporary fashion retailer Blood Brother is now open at BLK BX on the lower level of Trinity Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Whether it’s stylish streetwear from Blood Brother or a Harry Potter beanie hat from Geek Store, there’s something for everyone at BLK BX.”

Film and game fans can visit the Geek Store for an extensive range of merchandise including Star Wars, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, DC and Marvel.

Meanwhile, British fashion brand Blood Brother - which has gained a cult following in recent years - offers contemporary streetwear with tailored designs.

The brand is showcasing its autumn/winter collection Project X, with an introductory competition offering the chance to win a £250 gift card when spending £50 in store. Students also receive a 20 per cent discount.