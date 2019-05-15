Everything you need to know about Saltaire Arts Trail

Saltaire Arts Trail will once again be bringing the UK’s finest artists, makers and designers to the village over the late May Bank Holiday weekend.

The famous Open Houses Trail sees residents and local artists across Saltaire opening up their Grade II listed homes while, in Victoria Hall The Makers Fair will boast 70 exhibitors showcasing new designs in a variety of materials.

For the fourth year, there will be a Postcard Exhibition at the United Reformed Church and there will also be exhibitions from local groups, bookable drawing workshops, drop-in demonstrations and fun free family activities.

The event runs from Saturday, May 25 to Monday 27. Visit saltaireinspired.org.uk for the full programme.