The first Park Run outside London was started at Woodhouse Moor in 2007 and now hundreds of people lace up their running shoes to get involved in a Leeds Park Run every Saturday at 9am. Here are the 10 Park Run locations in Leeds and the surrounding area.

1. Woodhouse Moor (Hyde Park) Park Run Largely on tarmac paths with a finish on grass. Steve Riding jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Middleton Woods Park Run The course through Middleton Park is a mixture of concrete paths and trail paths. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Potternewton Park Run The course is run on a mixture of tarmac paths and trail paths. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Rothwell Park Run The course through Springhead Park is on a mixture of tarmac paths and crushed stone. jpimedia Buy a Photo

