Leeds DJ Will Druid introduces a brand new queer party at Wharf Chambers this weekend, with local selectors Aiden Francis and Shauna dominating the stage.

Founded after he attended fellow techno club night Chorus last year, the DJ and producer started up social media accounts under the alias Drip and started planning his own event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Druid (pictured) puts on his first club night Drip at Wharf Chambers this weekend. Photo: Simon Hulme

"I was inspired by the sheer energy in the room [ at Chorus] and I thought if they can do it, why can't I?" Will said.

"There are not enough raves in Leeds that platform mainly queer artists and for years I dreamt of contributing to the electronic music scene in the North.

"I accepted that there was probably never a 'right' time to do it, so I made an Instagram account and started planning the first one."

Carefully selecting some of his favourite local artists for the line up, Drip looks to transcend genres from fruity house, techno, electro and beyond this weekend.

Footwork connoisseur Shauna is set to open up the event, with Will himself taking to the decks as well as electronic producer Aiden Francis as the night is danced away.

On Drip's first bill, Will said: "I invited Aiden [Francis] and Shauna because they're both openly queer and both so talented."

"Aiden was one of the first people to play one of my tracks in a mix and Shauna gave me my first guest mix on her Steam Radio show, it just made sense that they would be at my side debuting Drip."

Drip's debut will take place at Wharf Chambers on Saturday 5 February from midnight until 4am, with a membership or plus one from Wharf Chambers Co-operative Club needed to attend the event.

To join the club please visit the Wharf Chambers website - membership costs £2 and requires a minimum of 48 hours to take effect.

Tickets for Drip are available from Resident Advisor.