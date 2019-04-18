Days Out: Calypso Cove, Barnsley

Ahoy there mateys!

For swash-buckling, parrot-chirping, Jolly Roger-flying fun, visit Calypso Cove in Barnsley.

The pirate-themed island paradise is home to fantastic flumes, sensational slides and wonderful waves - making it a great day out for the whole family.

Shiver the timbers of even the bravest of pirates on Terror Torrent, one of the UK’s fastest indoor flumes which claims to be darker than Davy Jones’ locker.

Not for the lily livered is Eruption, where brave buccaneers slide into the volcano’s belly before being spewed out onto the pool below.

Dare to walk the plank on the diving board. It’ll give the ultimate splash, along with the chance to peep through the portholes into the diving pool itself.

For those feeling less brave, befriend the Kraken, a family-friendly flume where plucky pirates can choose their own music before sliding down, or climb aboard the Sunken Galleon to fire at your friends from the ship’s water cannons- just watch out for the tipping bucket.

With the regular use of wave machines and a giant skull waterfall in the main Calypso Cove pool, X marks the spot for ultimate water-based fun, with a shallow end for beginners.

For under-8s, Barnacle Bay is the place to be; this interactive splash zone is full of fun water features and a mini slide, perfect for water babies and water confidence building.

After working up a healthy appetite, refuel and relax in The Hideout on the poolside, with some well-earned grub ‘n’ grog.

Factfile

Address: Queens Ground, Queens Road, Barnsley, South Yorkshire, S71 1AN

Opening times: Term time weekdays 4pm-8pm; school holiday weekdays 10am-5pm; weekends and Bank Holidays 10am-5pm

Admission: See website for specific prices

Website: www.calypsocovewaterpark.org.uk

Find Out More: Yorkshire.com