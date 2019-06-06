Countdown to Platform Festival - get your tickets now as some events head to a sell-out

Tickets are selling fast for Platform Festival which runs from Wednesday July 10 to Saturday July 13 in Pocklington.

There are a handful now remaining for the Friday night of the four-day event that will see The Shires take to the main stage.

And with Thursday night’s headliner, comedian and popular pub landlord Al Murray, already sold-out, festival-goers are advised to book their tickets in advance to secure their place at one of the region’s biggest celebrations of live music and comedy.

Now into its fourth year, Platform Festival is brought to you by Pocklington Arts Centre and will see thousands of people descend on to the town’s old railway station – a Grade II listed building - for a unique event.

The festival opens on the Wednesday July 10 with comedian and TV regular Chris Ramsey taking to the main stage.

The Saturday will feature more than 20 musicians and bands performing across three stages from 1pm until late, including Hothouse Flowers, Seth Lakeman, The South, and the Grand Slambovians.

Plus there will be street food, prosecco and gin bars, plus craft ales available on site, all to be enjoyed safe in the knowledge that as the event is undercover there is no need to worry about the 'great British weather'.

Centre director Janet Farmer said: “Platform Festival is without doubt one of the highlights of our live events programme and we can’t wait to build on the success of previous years when we have welcomed likes of Lucinda Williams, Gretchen Peters, Richard Hawley, Ward Thomas, KT Tunstall, Billy Bragg, and Mary Chapin Carpenter.

“But if you haven’t booked your tickets yet I would urge you to be quick or risk missing out on what is going to be a true celebration of the very best established and emerging talent in the UK and beyond today - we’ll see you there!”

Other acts on the Saturday line-up include Leeds based anthemic rock-pop brothers The Dunwells, the foot stomping Americana inspired Dan Webster Band, and York’s very own folk, blues, rock and roll inspired singer-songwriter Boss Caine.

Saturday’s line-up will also feature Hull’s Late Night Marauders with their original blues, jazz, and soul; award-winning York based singer-songwriter Jess Gardham; and the 13-strrong ukulele collective Grand Old Uke of York plus some very special guests.

And don’t miss the Access to Music Stage, which will be championing some of the very best emerging talent from the UK and beyond – even as far as Brazil.

Tickets for Chris Ramsey are £25, Al Murray £27.50, The Shires, with support from Beth McCarthy, £30. Tickets for the Saturday are £47.50, £35.00 (Under 18) and £150.00 (Family Ticket).

For further details and to book your tickets call on 01759 301547 or visit the following websites:

www.platformfestival.net

www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk

www.seetickets.com

www.hullboxoffice.com