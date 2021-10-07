With Halloween fast approaching, there is no better time than now to start prepping for the big day with a great costume idea in mind

But deciding who to dress up as can be difficult with so many options now available to order online or in store for the perfect cosplay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are some of the places in and around Leeds to grab a great Halloween costume. Photo: PA/Fairyland Trust

To help narrow down the options, we have created a list of fancy dress shops in and around Leeds to help you get a hold of the perfect costume ahead of the big day.

Dress Up and Party

34 North Ln, Headingley, Leeds LS6 3HE

Rated 4/6/5 (27 Google Reviews):

"Great selection, great price and the people are so helpful."

"Top quality costumes with a cracking customer service with lots of banter."

Sashes & Tashes Fancy Dress Shop Rothwell

1 Spibey Ln, Rothwell, Leeds LS26 0NW

Rated 4.5/5 (35 Google Reviews):

"The costumes are amazing and a good price"

"Great service and affordable prices thanks again"

Leeds Playhouse Costume Hire

6 Saint Peter's Building, St Peter's Square, Leeds LS9 8AH

Rated 4.4/5 (18 Google Reviews):

"Staff were ever so friendly and chatty."

"Amazing costume hire at great prices."

Fancy Dress Experience

88 Otley Rd, Headingley, Leeds LS6 4BA

Rated 5/5 (1 Google Review):

Great fancy dress shop! Really helpful pre-ordering birthday balloons for collection!

For those willing to travel a little further than Leeds, there are several highly rated stores in surrounding areas of West Yorkshire, as listed below:

The Joke Shop Ltd

Market, Kirkgate Centre 58 Kirkgate, Bradford BD1 1TE

Rated 4.5/5 (33 Google Reviews):

"Great shop, amazing selection of fancy dress, joke material and cards."

"Amazing range of products very friendly staff."

Doodys Fancy Dress

Unit 36, Royds Enterprise Park, Future Fields, Off Chartwell Drive, Beacon Road, Bradford BD6 3EW

Rated 4.8/5 (48 Google Reviews):

"Excellent customer service and great products!"

"Good choice of costumes staff helpful."

Party-goers can also preorder Halloween costumes from the Argos website directly to an Argos on the Headrow.

Take a look at some of the costumes they have on offer on the Argos website.