Civic Hall draped in giant LGBTQ flags ahead of Leeds Pride 2019

Leeds Civic Hall has been draped in giant LGBTQ flags ahead of Leeds Pride 2019.

The huge rainbow flags were unveiled this morning by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Eileen Taylor, and staff from across Leeds City Council.

Leeds Civic Hall producing sporting the LGBT+ flag. Photo provided by Leeds Council.

Over at the Town Hall, the bi and trans flags will be also be flown.

The 14th Leeds Pride takes place on Sunday, August 4 and is set to be a day of celebration.

It will start at 12pm in Millenium Square where there will be two hours of live music and entertainment.

The parade will then set off at 2pm through the city centre.

Once the parade ends, there will be a street party on Lower Briggate, with celebrations continuing well into the evening.

Leeds Council has been invited to lead the parade this year.

More than 100 council employees will take part in the parade through the city centre, walking alongside our two open-top buses and two access buses.

Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Eileen Taylor said: "We are incredibly proud as a city to be hosting our 14th successive Leeds Pride, and cannot wait for the fun and festivities to begin.

“Leeds Pride is one of the real highlights in our city’s events’ calendar and is an occasion that is attended not just by people from Leeds and Yorkshire, but from across the UK and countries around the world. We are looking forward to providing another unforgettable party on August 4.”

Councillor Hannah Bithell, Leeds City Council’s LGBT+ Champion said: “I am looking forward to being actively involved in this year’s Leeds Pride; with a whole host of events and activities planned for the weekend. Over 120 floats are expected to join the parade with thousands of people predicted to line the street of Leeds.

“Leeds Pride is a celebration of our LGBT+ communities, is free to everyone, and continues to develop each year with more and more varied events to make it inclusive for all. I cannot wait for this year’s event, which looks like it will be the biggest and best yet.”

Liaqat Ali, Director of Leeds Pride said: “We are delighted to invite Leeds City Council to lead this year’s Leeds Pride parade in the city. This reflects the work they have done over the last few years to support LGBT+ equality in the city and the organisation of Leeds Pride each year. We are honoured that they are leading the parade and look forward to seeing many Leeds City Council staff on the council buses and walking proudly with their banner.”

Other pride events taking place this weekend include the Pride Parkrun on Woodhouse Moor on Saturday, August, 3 from 8.30am, followed by a Community Marketplace in Brodrick Hall, Leeds City Museum from 11am to 3pm where people can find out about LGBT+ services, support and social groups in Leeds.

Leeds Pride is the largest free Pride in the UK with over 55,000 people attending last year.

