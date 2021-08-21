DJ Gina Moretti and 212 Cafe and Bar owner Stuart Dixon have been working together to put on this weekend's Brewery Wharf Waterfront Festival. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The popular family-friendly festival is working alongside 212 Cafe and Bar this year, with a selection of in-house DJs performing under the alias of their Wallop club night.

Legendary Leeds DJs Marc Leaf, Alex Simmons and Malcolm We Love are performing expansive sets of dancefloor fillers all day long, spanning from nu-disco and old school house to soulful classics.

The festival was rescheduled earlier this year after Covid restrictions meant it could not go ahead. Photo: Steve Riding

Joining them on the main stage is country rock foursome Doghouse Derelicts, who are playing an hour long set of country, hip-hop and soul to warm up party-goers.

The festival has also partnered with local dance music station LDC Radio, with a selection of their own DJs and presenters hosting the event.

Speaking with LDC DJ and event organiser Gina Moretti, she said:

"We started organising the event back in May when sadly the June date had to be cancelled due to ongoing Covid restrictions, so it will be very exciting to finally see all the artists and vendors coming together on Saturday.

The festival starts at noon at Brewery Place with a range of DJs and artists playing all day. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"The Brewery Wharf Waterfront Festival is one of Leeds' most loved annual outdoor events, so it feels very special to be working with Leeds City Council, Leeds River Trust and the owners of 212 Cafe and Bar to bring it back to the community.

"It's been a very enjoyable process and feels great to work with local businesses- opening the event on behalf of LDC Radio is the icing on the cake!"

A short walk from the main stage you'll find a collection of fantastic local food and drink vendors serving up snacks and street food to satisfy the whole family.

Grab a bite to eat at B Bistro or The Savvy Baker and wash it down with a pint from Kirkstall Brewery's pop-up bar, or try one of the delicious craft ales on offer from Magic Rock Brewing.

The Waterfront Festival is completely free to enter and opens its doors at noon, finishing up at 9pm.

But if today's festival leaves you wanting more, there is plenty more fun to be had at the exclusive Brewery Wharf afterparty held at 212 Bar and Cafe.

The Leeds venue is continuing the event with an adult only afterparty running till 2am, with music provided by some of their sought after resident artists.

Find out more about the Brewery Wharf Waterfront Festival on their Facebook page here.