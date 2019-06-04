Brewers from across city create new range for Leeds Beer Festival

Brewers from across the city have been working together to produce a range of new drinks for Leeds Beer Festival.

CAMRA invited all 23 brewers in the area to take part in the Leeds Beer Festival Collaboration Project, with 11 signing up.

Representatives from Meanwood Brewery, the Wetherby Brew Co, Kirkstall Brewery, North Brewing Co, Quirky Craft Ales, Northern Monk Brewing Co, Truth Hurts Brew Co, Legitimate Industries, Nomadic Beers, Horsforth Brewery and Shadow Brewing took part in a random draw at Wapentake to decide which firms would partner up for the collaboration.

The end result was seven new beers - which will all be available for the first time at the Leeds Beer Festival, which runs from today until Saturday, June 8 at Leeds Becket Students Union ‘Hive’.

Richard Coldwell, Leeds CAMRA’s publicity officer, said: “This year we thought we’d try something new. We wanted to celebrate all that is good about beer-making in Leeds by organising a series of collaborative beers made by our city’s brewers working together.

“For many of them, collaboration is nothing new, but for many others, this was the first time they had collaborated with another brewery.

“All 23 Leeds-area breweries were invited to participate. Some were too busy with their existing production schedule or would have wanted to participate, but needed more notice, but eleven breweries went out of their way to fit our project into their business.

“We are truly grateful for all their hard work in making this happen.”

As well as the new brews, festival-goers will be able to enjoy a range of beers from 19 Leeds breweries.

For more information, or to book, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/leeds-beer-festival-2019-tickets-57741195470.