Boost your vinyl collection as Leeds Record and Book Fair returns to Kirkgate Market

Leeds Record and Book Fair returns to Kirkgate Market this weekend, giving music fans from the city and beyond the chance to add to their vinyl collections.

The monthly fair will be taking over the events space in the indoor market on Saturday as 25 stallholders set up dozens of tables packed with musical gems.

Leeds Record and Book Fair organiser John Cox at last month's event. Picture: Tony Johnson

Organiser John Cox said visitors can expect around 55 tables of vinyl records, with a further 10 tables offering books, ephemera and some CDs.

The free fair, which takes place on the second Saturday of every month, will be open from 10am until 4pm.

