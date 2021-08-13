The UK’s original and defining bingo rave phenomenon, Bongo's Bingo, has been leading the way since April 2015 with millions of tickets sold for a wild mix of traditional bingo amped up to the max with music, dancing and crazy prizes.

Bingo players can expect a liberal allocation of celebrity cardboard cut outs, fluffy pink unicorns, crowd renditions of Mr Brightside, dance offs, many hands in the air moments and a mobility scooter for very good measure all creating an unrivalled evening of escapism.

Jonny Bongo says: “We are right in the middle of summer now and the shows have been insanely good everywhere. Just seeing everyone back together and playing Bongo’s Bingo is

Pink unicorns are just one of many aspects to a night at Bongo's Bingo.

magical, we have had so much incredible feedback from so many people who have needed this release with their friends and family. The Leeds shows are always class so I hope everyone is getting involved with what we have got coming up in the city.”

Tickets are on sale now from www.bongosbingo.co.uk for August dates Friday 20, Saturday 21 and Friday 27 at the 02 Academy.

Bongo’s Bingo combines the much-loved quaint pastime of bingo with a mesmeric live show, crazy antics and weird and wonderful prizes which have helped create one of the most talked

about nights out in the country.

Bongo's Bingo creates a party atmosphere.

Brace for a night full of madness, mischief and shared euphoria, with hits from across the ages all night long including N Trance’s 'Set You Free' filtered via S Club and Gerry Cinnamon, to