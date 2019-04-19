Berwins Salon speakers on how to change your life

The popular Berwins Salon North returns tapping into the power of the mind.

Three expert speakers deliver TED-style talks designed to change your life for the better. Presenting big ideas, answering key questions in life, the Salon was voted as number six in the ‘Top 100 Things to do in the World’ by GQ magazine.

Time is the most precious thing we have, but do we spend it well? Do we really understand which experiences bring us joy and success, and which don’t? James Wallman’s life-enhancing book is a not-to-be-missed checklist on how to make the most of every minute and truly build a great life.

James will reveal ‘The 7 Rules for Richer, Happier Days’ outlined in his book, Time and How to Spend It. Learn how to avoid WMDs (weapons of mass distraction), discover the roads that lead to flow, and learn how to put the fizz into your weekends and how to live the good life.

Delve into the dark side with forensic psychologist Kerry Daynes. The TV and media expert and inspirational speaker provides an insight into some of the most extreme forms of human behaviour. Drawing on her case files from the frontline, her new book, The Dark Side of the Mind, explores what the treatment of those who act in disturbing ways says about us all.

Fake news has become a phenomenon. Author David Robson shows you how to revolutionise your thinking and make wiser decisions. Presenting findings from his book, The Intelligence Trap, he offers an eye-opening examination of the stupid things smart people do. He’ll provide us with a toolkit to avoid mistakes and teach us to protect ourselves from misinformation and fake news.

Berwins Salon North is delivered by Harrogate International Festivals, the arts charity curates immersive experiences for audiences across music, literature, science and philosophy, showcasing world-renowned artists and new talent, alongside outreach and educational programmes.

The Power of the Mind: Thursday 13 June, 7.30pm, the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Box office: 01423 562 303 or book online: harrogateinternationalfestivals.com



