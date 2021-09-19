It is the 26th time the Beeston community has come together for the annual event, which this year had a planet-friendly theme.

Entertainment was arranged on three stages, with the main stage headlined by indie-rock band Scumbag Lion.

Punjabi Roots Academy returned with a dazzling mix of Bhangra drumming and dancing and From East to East brought the music of eastern Europe and the Balkans to Beeston.

A bazaar hosted over 50 stalls selling clothing, jewellery, crafts and food from around the world.

The Royal Armouries put on demonstrations in the arena, where there were also performances by Reetwirlers Majorettes and DAZL.

Beeston Climate Hub were also on hand with ideas to make Beeston greener.

Beeston Festival The event was held at Cross Flatts Park.

Beeston Festival Tegan Marshall, nine, of Beeston, sits for face painting.

Beeston Festival Hilary Benn MP, who opened the Gala with the men's and women's World Cup ICC trophies

Beeston Festival Amir Aboug Hamgid, six, of Beeston, chats to PC Adams from Elland Road police station.