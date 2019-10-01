Beer and Light festivals will launch new Leeds ‘Temple’

Oktoberfest Leeds is back this year, but in a brand new venue, to welcome thousands of beer festival revellers.

Temple Arches on Globe Road will host the Bavarian extravaganza from October 10-12, and 18-19.

A German-themed marquee will be in the new Temple Zone, created by CEG and just a few minutes’ walk from Leeds City Railway Station.

The Temple Zone will also be launched as part of the free Light Night Leeds festivities on October 10 and 11, with its spectacular ‘Mind, Body and Spirit’ artworks and large-scale sculpture of sounds, colour, light, rhythm, steel and air supported by a robot orchestra and video projections.

Emma Clarkson, placemaking manager at CEG, said: “Our £350 million Temple development will kick-start the regeneration of almost nine acres around Globe Road and Water Lane, bringing offices, retail, leisure, homes and community uses set amongst innovative outdoor spaces.

“As we prepare to start work on the first office developments, we have identified space at Temple Arches to enable residents, local businesses, neighbouring communities and visitors to participate in a variety of creative, cultural and social events.

“Being able to launch Temple as a distinct zone within the Light Night project is fantastic. It really puts the district on the map, highlights its proximity to the city centre and brings the community onto site to experience its transformation. We look forward to seeing the city come together, grow and transform through works of art.”