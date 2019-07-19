Youngsters and the young at heart will have the chance to take on a physical challenge of a different kind in Batley this summer.

Inspired by the likes of Ninja Warrior and Crystal Maze, TAG X brings gaming to life and puts people through their paces with a variety of games and challenges to test speed, strategy, bravery and agility.

This unique experience set in a high-tech multi-level arena at Batley Sports and Tennis Centre is a great way for all the family to have fun together during the holidays – without worrying about the weather.

Players must collect points on their wristbands by swiping against different illuminated TAGs hidden within the different games throughout the arena.

The first zone consists of seven games, including a giant ball hop where you leap from one ball to the next and reach for the TAGs, as well as scrambling up a cargo net and tackling the traverse wall.

The next phase involves a clear spider wall, where you must hold onto the walls on either side in order to move through and reach the TAGs, and the pugil-stick challenge; other hilarious games throughout the course include a sea of ropes, clear mirror maze and the cones of contortion.

In the final zone you’ll find the challenge very few have conquered – the quarter pipe!

Designed for ages eight and older, you’ll be ranked against your fellow competitors – meaning you can go back again and again to beat your own personal best.

As part of Yeah! Days Out, TAG X can be found next to Stompers play gym; we’re proud to serve Costa coffee and have free wi-fi available. Younger children up the age of seven can make the most of the ball pools, spider web maze, slides and mini football pitch at Stompers for their own challenges in this top soft play area.

There’s also plenty more to keep everyone entertained at Yeah! Days Out’s other incredible venues.

Dare 2 Air, in Huddersfield Leisure Centre, is a giant inflatable theme park that includes drop slides, The Super Zoom and an inflatable Wipeout zone, making it a great place to bring the family. You’ll find eight different zones including the sports area, packed with great games such as dodgeball, volleyball and basketball – plus there’s a toddler section so your under-threes don’t have to miss out on the fun.

Come rain or shine, you can definitely make a splash at Splash Park at Huddersfield Leisure Centre, which features small and large slides, water jets and a lazy river.

But if the sun is really shining, you can’t beat a game of footgolf at Bradley Park Golf Course, which blends golf with football for a game that’s easy to play and great for all ages. With nine specially designed holes, players have to kick balls into holes in as few shots as possible.

