Artist’s appeal for lost works as Leeds exhibition opens

Prolific Leeds artist Janet Rawlins has launched an appeal for help in finding some ‘lost works’, as she returns to her roots with a new exhibition.

The Horsforth-born illustrator created 39 double-sided collages for Leeds Permanent Building Society from 1971-1982, with a theme for each branch.

Now, all but the Malvern and Ripon Leeds Permanent Building Society collages are believed lost, and both Leeds Arts University and Janet are appealing for information about them.

Their quest for the missing work accompanies Janet’s latest exhibition, Life in the Dales, to show from September 13 to November 1 in Leeds’ Vernon Street Gallery, as Leeds Arts University’s celebration of the work of a former student.

Janet studied for a National Diploma in Design and the Art Teachers Diploma at Leeds College of Art (now Leeds Arts University) from 1947-1952.

She draws inspiration from the Yorkshire Dales where she now lives, and is known for her landscapes in fabric collage and watercolour.

Her illustrative work includes her fabric collages for Waddingtons Jigsaw puzzles made during the 1960s and 1970s, as well as children’s books, and many other publications including the Dalesman.

Life in the Dales showcases some of Janet’s work in the building she once studied in. Rachael Hickson Pearce, Alumni Relations and Development Officer said: “It would be wonderful to help reunite Janet with her collages from the Leeds Permanent Building Society.”

If you can help with the collages appeal, please contact Rachael Hickson Pearce at alumni@leeds-art.ac.uk or 0113 202 8142.