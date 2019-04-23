Art bus heads to Leeds and work of sculptor Henry Moore

All aboard the Pateley Bridge Art Bus for a trip to experience the work of sculptor Henry Moore.

Henry Moore, born in Castleford, studied in Leeds. With 10,000 art works in 38 countries, can he be the UK’s best ever sculptor and Yorkshire’s greatest artist? Is his success a closely guarded Leeds secret?

Part of Moore’s legacy must be a new venture in Leeds City Centre, the first Yorkshire Sculpture International, at the Henry Moore Institute and the adjoining Leeds Art Gallery. To complete the Sculpture Triangle, this event extends to the Hepworth Gallery in Wakefield and the Yorkshire Sculpture Park near Wakefield. This should attract art lovers from all over the world.

A trip on the Nidderdale Art Bus on Wednesday July 3 to Headrow, Leeds City Centre, is your opportunity to experience Moore’s legacy.

Also on offer is a fascinating Heritage Tour of the third building in the terrace, Leeds Central Library (with sculptures to handle from 1884). View its secret corners, Millennium Tapestry and Art Library.

The trip cost is £12 (children half price) plus £4 per person for an optional Heritage Tour of Leeds Central Library. The coach will depart from Pateley Bridge Showground Car Park at 10am and pick up at Ripley Bus Shelter at 10.25am.

For more information or to book, please contact Elizabeth on 01423 712240, sales@riponeducationservices.co.uk