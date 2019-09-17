All you need to know about Morley Arts Festival

Morley Arts Festival is taking inspiration from the moon landings for its 14th annual celebration of the arts.

The fortnight-long event will launch at Cineworld at the White Rose Shopping Centre on Thursday. The theme for this year is Explore, inspired by the 50th anniversary of the moon landings.

Festival highlights include TV filmmaker and explorer Ash Bhardwaj discussing his expedition along the Nile and chatting about the critically acclaimed C4 series Walking the Himalayas.

Dr Jon Copley, adviser to BBC One’s Blue Planet series, will discuss his new book Ask An Ocean Expert during a virtual talk while Sunday Times top 10 best seller Cathy Bramley will discuss the inspiration behind her writing at an afternoon tea.

Johnny Ball will entertain with a discussion about the wonders of numbers, Kim McCabe discusses her book From Daughter to Woman while sharing her knowledge around parenting girls through their teenage years and festival favourite Dr Annie Gray will celebrate her book The Official Downton Abbey Cookbook.

Festival director Rachael Kennedy said: “I am delighted to announce this year’s line up where there really is something for everyone. We are equally excited to be working with Leeds based brewery, Normadic Beers who have created a dedicated pale ale called EXPLORE - available to sample in a number of drinking establishments across Morley and the region from next week.”

There will also be mobile planetarium workshops and the children’s Great Literature Bake Off, as well as opera, alternative comedy, the written word, life drawing and script writing. Visit www.morleyartsfestival.co.uk for the full festival programme.