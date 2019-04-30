All you need to know about Ilkley Carnival

Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to the all singing, all dancing Ilkley Carnival on Bank Holiday Monday (May 6).

The event will kick off with a mile-long Shows and Musicals themed parade, which will leave the Grove at 11am before heading to the East Holmes showground for the carnival.

Visitors will be able to enjoy an array of show-stopping entertainment, including a spectacular horse and rider main act, The Galloping Acrobatics, a birds of prey spectacular, vintage vehicle show, live music, a fun dog show, a craft tent and the Punch and Judy show. It is hoped the event will raise more than £10,000 for local organisations, including Ilkley Town Football Club. Tickets cost £6 for adults and £1 for children and senior citizens.