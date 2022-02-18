Here are nine of the best events and things to do in Leeds this weekend.

0800 Disco at Sheaf Street

Celebrate Valentine's Day at Sheaf Street on Saturday as 0800 Disco returns with a love-themed disco, funk and soul club night.

Doors open at 11pm with limited tickets available on final release from DICE.

Leeds Walking Tour

Enjoy a walking tour of Leeds on Saturday from 11am, starting at the Black Prince statue in the city centre.

Last year Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips attended the Sausage Dog cafe with his own pup. This Sunday the event returns to Revolucion De Cuba. Photo: Pup-Up Cafe

The tour of Leeds explores the rich history of Leeds through buildings, spaces, stories and people.

The tour lasts for two hours - booking is essential through the Facebook event.

Leeds Kilo Sale at North Brewing Co

Bag a kilo of vintage clothes and accessories for a bargain price at the Leeds Kilo Sale at North Brewing Co this Saturday.

The vintage fair is open from 11am until 5pm and is free to enter, with items available for £20 per kilo.

Lou Lou's Vintage Fair at Left Bank

Peruse vintage women’s wear, menswear, jewellery, collectables and home wares sourced from far and wide at Lou Lou's Vintage Fair at Left Bank this Sunday.

Doors open at 10am with the event running until 4pm - tickets cost £2.50 and can be purchased through Buy Tickets.

Flo and Joan at City Varieties Music Hall

Multi-award winning musical comedy duo Flo and Joan are climbing out of their pits, armed with a piano and percussion section to bring you a brand new show on Sunday.

Join them at City Varieties Music Hall from 8pm - tickets are available from the Leeds Heritage Theatre website.

Denis Sulta at the Warehouse

DJ legend Denis Sulta takes to the decks at the Warehouse on Saturday joined by selectors Sarah Story, Aaron Rutherford, Holly, Why Eleanor as well as Cookbook's resident DJs.

Doors open at 11pm with tickets available from Fatsoma.

Lino Printing at Patrick Studios

Explore the process of lino printing onto fabric in a one day workshop at Patrick Studios this Saturday.

Create your own relief printing stamp to print a design or surface pattern onto fabric, and learn how to carve a lino block using cutting tools.

The event runs from 11am until 4pm, with tickets available on Stay Happening.

The Daisymen Northern Guitars Cafe Bar

The Daisymen head to Northern Guitars Cafe and Bar this Saturday for a fast-paced evening of punk rock.

The event starts at 9pm and runs until late.

Sausage Dog Pup-Up Cafe at Revolution Electric Press

The Pup Up Cafe is back in Leeds for a third year running, bringing new toys, goodies and photo props to help capture those special sausage dog moments.

The pup-up cafe is being held at Revolution Electric Press on Sunday from 10am until 5pm - tickets are available on Fatsoma.