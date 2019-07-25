7 Leeds summer events for the whole family

Looking for something to keep the kids entertained over the summer?

Leeds has plenty of exciting events taking place over the coming weeks, offering fun for all ages. From live music to outdoor cinema screenings, here are seven of the best summer events not to be missed.

Ed Sheeran will perform in front of an 80,000 strong crowd across two dates at Roundhay Park

Millennium Square Summer Series, until 18 August

Millennium Square's annual summer programme of events is already in full swing, with events having kicked off in early July.

The summer series will run until Sunday 18 August, bringing entertainment, including an ‘80s music concert, a Jurassic Park screening, a celebration of Reggae and an urban beach to soak up some sun.

More info: millsqleeds.com



Leeds Pride, 4 August

Held across the city centre, Leeds Pride is Yorkshire's biggest celebration of love, sexuality and equality, with 2019 marking the 13th year it has taken place.

The event will see thousands line the streets for a colourful parade around the centre, as well as enjoying live music and entertainment in Millennium Square and on Lower briggate.

More info: leedspride.com



Ed Sheeran, 16 - 17 August

Following in the footsteps of The Rolling Stones, Michael Jackson, Madonna and Robbie Williams, folk pop singer Ed Sheeran will be the latest artist to take to the stage at Roundhay Park.

With support from The Darkness and Lewis Capaldi, the pop sensation will perform in front of an 80,000 strong crowd across two dates, playing all the biggest hits both old and new.

More info: roundhaypark.org



The Luna Cinema, 16 - 18 August

Returning to Millennium Square this summer, The Luna Cinema will be showing three classics on the big screen, allowing film fans to enjoy some of the best-loved films under the stars.

Screenings of Pretty Woman, Bohemian Rhapsody and the new Disney hit Mary Poppins Returns will be shown across three days, complete with food stands and a bar on-site.

More info: seetickets.com



Harewood House open air cinema, 21 - 25 August

Harewood House will play host to an open air cinema designed especially for children this summer, screening a range of films across five days which will appeal to both big and little kids alike.

Moana, The Greatest Showman, Dumbo, Finding Dory and Aladdin are just some of the films that will be shown, and there will be an array of food and drink to enjoy on-site - or visitors can take along a picnic.

More info: harewood.org



Leeds Festival, 23 - 25 August

Held across three days at Bramham Park, the ever popular Leeds Festival will welcome a host of artists during what is sure to be a lively weekend.

Music lovers will have the chance to see the likes of the Foo Fighters, Post Malone, The 1975, Royal Blood, Bastille and Twenty One Pilots.

More info: leedsfestival.com



Leeds West Indian Carnival, 26 August

Europe's longest running authentic Caribbean carnival will return to the streets of Chapeltown in August for a vibrant celebration with music, bright costumes and a masquerade procession.

The carnival parade will leave Potternewton Park at 2pm, where there will also be music, a DJ stage and global cuisine to enjoy.

More info: leedscarnival.co.uk