There are a wealth of options in and near Leeds, with activities that make the most of the outdoors and provide wet weather entertainment. Here are some of the best for adults and children alike that you can do without breaking the bank.

1. Kirkstall Abbey One of the most complete examples of a medieval abbey in the UK, this free attraction is a fascinating place to learn about the area's past. It has a museum and plenty of grounds to explore.

2. Ilkley Lido For less than 10 per person, and below 5 for kids, you can go to this outdoor pool. There are also indoor pool facilities, as well as a picnic area, bowling green and tennis court.

3. Royal Armouries The UK's oldest museum that was formerly housed in the Tower of London. This free entry museum is an eye-opening experience for all the family and is the best place to learn about arms and armour.

4. Middleton Railway The oldest continuously working railway in the world is based in Leeds. Head to Hunslet to take a ride on this piece of history. Prices are lower than five pounds for adults and children.

