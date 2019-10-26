10 haunting events in Leeds for kids and adults this Halloween

There are plenty of events and attractions around Leeds for families to enjoy - and some ghoulish nights-out for adults too. Here are 10 of the best spooky events in Leeds this Halloween.
1. Spooky Spooktacular at Temple Newsam House
There are strange goings on in the Temple Newsam House where the ghosts have taken over - take a spooky tour of the house this Halloween. The family Halloween event will launch on Thursday, October 31 from 5pm to 8pm.
Photo:
Copyright:
2. Sparkles and Spirits event at Slug & Lettuce
Your favourite cocktails will be getting a fa-boo-lous twist for a spooky Halloween event at Slug & Lettuce on Boar Lane and Park Row. Enjoy the Sparkles and Spirits Halloween special both this weekend and next.
Photo:
Copyright:
3. Northern Ballet's Dracula
The dark tale of the immortal Count - played out through Northern Ballets sensuous dancing and gripping theatre - is not to be missed. Running at Leeds Playhouse from Tuesday October 29 to Saturday November 2.
Photo:
Copyright:
4. Bongo's Bingo Halloween Special
The spooky-themed bingo party will take place at 02 Academy, on Cookridge Street, on Wednesday, October 30. Halloween for big kids.
Photo:
Copyright: