Review: Nativity! The Musical, Leeds Grand Theatre

Nativity season is in full swing, and with it comes a riot of fun to Leeds Grand Theatre for a fortnight over the festive period.

Nativity! The Musical, based on the hit films by Bafta Award-winner Debbie Isitt, is a firm favourite for anyone who has ever had to endure the build up to a primary school play.

Photo Credit: The Other Richard

All the mishaps and mayhem, a sprinkling of innuendo alongside an overload of cute, it’s a shining rendition of a tale played out in school halls across the country.

Throw in a bit of sparkle - alright, quite a lot - an energetic and talented cast and a tale of a romance gone awry and it’s guaranteed to induce some feel-good festive cheer.

Glum teacher Mr Maddens, bereft at the loss of his long-time girlfriend, faces his worst nightmare - directing the Christmas nativity in a play-off against his biggest competitor.

Daniel Boys, as Maddens, finds his fire, aided by his energetic and animated assistant Mr Poppy, (Simon Lipkin), and what ensues is riotous fun.

There is singing, with all the hits from the movies including Sparkle and Shine, Nazareth and One Night One Moment, music and lyrics by Nicky Ager and Debbie Isitt.

There are unruly children, a hugely talented cast, and a puppy called Cracker. There are dramatics, with a fabulous set and some big surprises. The best bit, according to my awestruck six-year-old, was the arrival of young angel Katelyn on a glittering star.

It promises sparkle, and delivers in heaps. And it’s on until Saturday, January 6 so there’s an opportunity here to brighten up the second week of the school holidays for those suffering a spot of post-Christmas glum.

Tickets for Nativity! The Musical at Leeds Grand Theatre are on sale now priced at £20.50 to £46, visit leedsgrandtheatre.com or call Box Office on 0844 848 2700.

Ruby Kitchen