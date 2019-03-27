Red Riding Hood to get Rock ‘n’ Roll pantomime treatment at Leeds City Varieties - here's how to get tickets

Have your say

City Varieties Music Hall have revealed Red Riding Hood will get the Rock ‘n’ Roll panto treatment for 2019.

Leeds audiences are invited to pick up their wicker baskets, throw on their red hooded capes and skip on down to the famous music hall for the now legendary festive treat that is a hit with children and adults alike.

Ian Sime, general manager at City Varieties, said: “Our Rock ’n’ Roll Pantos have been extremely popular since they were first introduced in 2011. They have grown year on year and have now become a Christmas tradition for families in Leeds and beyond. Red Riding Hood is a brand-new production from the enchanted pen of Peter Rowe and we are very excited to showcase it at The Varieties.”

A very different format to the traditional Christmas pantomime, Rock ’n’ Roll Pantomimes mix traditional elements of audience participation and corny gags with a jukebox full of classic rock anthems and chart-toppers -all performed live on stage by an ultra-talented cast of actor-musicians.

When does Red Riding Hood the Rock ‘N’ Roll Pantomime take to the stage?

It takes to the stage at City Varieties Music Hall from Friday, November 29, to Sunday, January 12. 2020.

When to tickets for Red Riding Hood the Rock ‘N’ Roll Pantomime go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale on Monday, April 1.

How much are tickets for Red Riding Hood the Rock ‘N’ Roll Pantomime?

They are priced from £14 (prices include a 60p levy. And where applicable, a £1 charge for postage will also be payable.)

How can I get hold of tickets?

To book online visit: cityvarieties.co.uk or call Box Office on 0113 2430808.