Leeds Grand Theatre to stage The Full Monty - here's how to buy tickets

Have your say

Leeds audiences are invited to leave their hat on for the return of The Full Monty to Leeds.

The show tells the story of six out-of-work, impoverished steelworkers from Sheffield with nothing to lose and is based on the highly acclaimed, smash hit film by Oscar-winning writer Simon Beaufoy.

When will The Full Monty be coming to the Leeds Grand?

It is coming on Monday, March 25, to Saturday, March 30, 2019.

Who is in the cast for the Full Monty production?

The all-star cast will be led again by Gary Lucy (Hollyoaks, EastEnders, The Bill, Footballers’ Wives, winner of Dancing On Ice).

He will be jojned by:

* Andrew Dunn (Dinnerladies, Bremner, Bird & Fortune) as Gerald.

* Louis Emerick (Coronation Street, Benidorm, Brookside) as Horse.

* Joe Gill (Emmerdale) as Lomper; Kai Owen (Torchwood, Hollyoaks) as Dave.

* James Redmond (Hollyoaks, Casualty) as Guy.

Joining them will be Liz Carney as Jean, Amy Thompson as Mandy, Bryonie Pritchard as Linda and Keeley Fitzgerald as Sharon.

When are tickets available? Are there any pre-sale tickets?

Tickets are on sale now.

How much are tickets for The Full Monty at the Leeds Grand?

They range from £16 through to £40.

Where you can get tickets for The Full Monty at The Leeds Grand?

Tickets are available via the box office on 0844 848 2700 or via the website: www.leedsgrandtheatre.com

READ MORE: Brand new Tina Turner show heads to Leeds - here’s how to buy tickets