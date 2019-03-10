PICS: Getty

In pictures - Behind the scenes of the world première of Northern Ballet's Victoria in Leeds

Northern Ballet's latest production Victoria has enjoyed its world première in Leeds.

Leeds Grand staged the performance choreographed by Cathy Marston. It coincides with the 200th anniversary of the iconic British monarch. The performance tells the life story of Queen Victoria through the eyes of her youngest child and lifelong companion Beatrice. Following the premiere the ballet will tour the UK with the performance.

Dancers talk through their routines on stage minutes before the curtain goes up.

A dancer warms up on stage minutes before the curtain goes up

A dancer makes final adjustments to his clothing on stage minutes before the curtain goes up.

First soloist Abigail Prudames makes final adjustments to her ballet shoes minutes before the curtain goes up

