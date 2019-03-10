In pictures - Behind the scenes of the world première of Northern Ballet's Victoria in Leeds

Leeds Grand staged the performance choreographed by Cathy Marston. It coincides with the 200th anniversary of the iconic British monarch. The performance tells the life story of Queen Victoria through the eyes of her youngest child and lifelong companion Beatrice. Following the premiere the ballet will tour the UK with the performance.

Northern Ballet's Victoria Dancers talk through their routines on stage minutes before the curtain goes up.

Northern Ballet's Victoria A dancer warms up on stage minutes before the curtain goes up

Northern Ballet's Victoria A dancer makes final adjustments to his clothing on stage minutes before the curtain goes up.

Northern Ballet's Victoria First soloist Abigail Prudames makes final adjustments to her ballet shoes minutes before the curtain goes up

