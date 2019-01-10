Courses from street food to fire-eating at Cultural Community College, Leeds

A chance to learn something exciting and new, in ‘pay what you decide’ cultural classes, is on offer again in Holbeck.

With talented leaders, courses will include choices such as podcasting, Asian cookery, T’ai Chi and Mental Health First Aid. Even ‘fire-eating and body burning’ is on the curriculum.

The Holbeck Choir meets to chat and eat home-cooked food before singing as a group, on Tuesday evenings. Tessa Smith leads through songs arranged in three or four part harmonies.

And from February 23 you can discover how to cook delicious vegetarian street food based on traditional south Indian dishes with Manjit’s Kitchen. Manjit and her team will guide you through recipes for tasty curries, chutneys and more. All ingredients provided.

A first term at Cultural Community College was so popular that a second was a must.

Acclaimed Leeds theatre company Slung Low will host courses from February 17 at their new base, The Holbeck, in South Leeds. Free at the point of use, every class will be run on a Pay What You Decide basis.

Leaders include poet and broadcaster Ian McMillan, and author Adelle Stripe.

Slung Low’s artistic director, Alan Lane, said: “We were overwhelmed by the enthusiasm for the first college term. The enjoyment and confidence that people found was more than we could have hoped for.

“We’ve listened to what people told us they wanted. We’re committed to growing the college community as wide as possible and excited to welcome new friends and old friends.”

Slung Low make adventures for audiences outside conventional theatre spaces, with shows that re-examine how audiences see a piece of theatre.

Recently the company produced the award-winning Flood by James Phillips as part of Hull UK City of Culture 2017.

To find out more, visit https://www.slunglow.org/cultural-community-college/