The Darkness announce they are supporting Ed Sheeran in Leeds

Flamboyant guitar band The Darkness have announced that they are supporting Ed Sheeran during his shows at Roundhay Park in Leeds this summer.

The 'I Believe In A Thing Called Love' and 'Christmas Time (Don't Let The Bells End)' stars are expected to bring out a new album in 2019, and have now taken to social media to announce they will be supporting global mega-star Sheeran during his UK live dates.

The Darkness wrote on Twitter, alongside a picture of lead singer Justin Hawkins with Sheeran: "We're happy to announce we'll be appearing with fellow Suffolk gentleman @edsheeran on his UK dates!

"Many thanks for inviting us along!

"For remaining tickets visit edsheeran.com #Suffolk #edsheeran #thedarkness"

Sheeran is set to play to a packed out Roundhay Park on Friday, August 16 and Saturday, August 17, along with four dates in Ipswich.

Sheeran was born in Halifax in West Yorkshire, but was brought up in a market village in Suffolk called Framlingham, which could explain his choosing of two larger venues close by.

For more information on how to get tickets for the 'paperless' concert, visit here.





