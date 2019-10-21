Steph McGovern to get her own Channel 4 TV show - and it will be broadcast live from Leeds

Steph McGovern

Starting in Spring 2020, The Steph Show will be broadcast live by Channel 4 from Leeds, the home of the broadcaster's new national HQ.

A Channel 4 spokesperson said the new programme will be a mix of entertainment, lifestyle and light current affairs.

A statement said: "Steph will be joined by a different, well-known co-host each week for a lively look at the topics of the day, as well as consumer affairs, fun features and lots of interaction with the viewers - all filmed in front of a live audience."

Channel 4's new HQ in Leeds.

The Steph Show is to be produced by Expectation in partnership with West Yorkshire-based Can Can Productions. It will be executive produced by Can Can MD Rebecca Papworth who previously established Hat Trick North, was an executive producer at BBC Comedy North and launched the Salford Sitcom Showcase.

Ms McGovern said: “I’m really chuffed to be creating my own live show with Channel 4 in Leeds. It’s going to be nerve-wracking, but there’s nothing I love more than finding out what makes people tick, whether it’s a famous face or someone we haven’t met yet who has a cracking story to tell. This is a dream come true for me and I can’t wait to get started next year. Just a small matter of having a baby first!”

Jo Street, Head of Daytime, Channel 4, said: “Getting Steph to present the brand new live daytime show is the best possible way to start my Channel 4 adventure. Steph is a brilliant broadcaster with great intelligence, warmth and wit... and a good measure of cheek and mischief as well. She embodies all the qualities I want Channel 4 Daytime to be – and I know Steph is going to do a fantastic job as we start a daily conversation with our audience.

“Broadcasting this new show live from Leeds is an important moment for Channel 4 as we further cement our commitment to out-of-London commissioning and showcase the home of our new national HQ.”

Ian Katz, Director of Programmes, Channel 4, added: “Steph is one of the warmest, smartest and funniest talents on British TV and I’m thrilled she’s joining Channel 4. She’ll deliver a massive dose of energy and fun to our schedules and kickstart the Channel 4 day.”

Rebecca Papworth, Managing Director, Can Can Productions, said: “It was always a coup getting the brilliant Steph McGovern involved with our bid, so we could not be happier to be working with Steph, Channel 4 and from the wonderful City of Leeds. Roll on 2020!”

Ben Wicks, Creative Director, Comedy Entertainment, Expectation commented: “We are beyond thrilled to be making a daily show for Channel 4 from Leeds, and even more thrilled to be making it with Steph. She is an absolute delight to work with and has a warmth, playfulness and irreverence that perfectly embodies the spirt of Channel 4. This is a massive opportunity to make a show that we hope will become as channel defining as The Big Breakfast and TFI Friday once were, and we couldn’t be more honoured and excited.”