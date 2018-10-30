Ska legends The Specials bring their tour to the region - tickets go on sale THIS Friday

Ska legends The Specials will perform in the region next year.

The band will play at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on May 8, 2019, and tickets go on sale on Friday morning.

When The Specials reformed in 2008 for a one off surprise performance at the Bestival Festival few would have banked on the band still playing to huge audiences around the world in 2018, but they are with a new tour booked for next year.

Following the terribly sad loss of drummer and founder member John Bradbury suddenly in December 2015 the band have decided to carry on and continue to fill dancehalls and inspire fans young and old.

With the first tour in 2009 selling out immediately and more dates hurriedly added it was obvious there was a massive demand to see this iconic band who only released two albums in their short career but were one of the most influential groups in UK musical history.

Hailing from the industrial city of Coventry, this multi-racial seven-piece combined the angry, disaffected voice of punk with the wind-your-waist sensibility of ska and reggae to re-define pop music and make Britain dance again.

A mercurial two and a half years later and it was all over, leaving behind seven top ten singles (two of which went to No.1) and two top five genre-defining albums. Their first single, ‘Gangsters’, released on their own 2tone label in 1979, was their calling card and ‘Ghost Town’, their swan song, encapsulated the political mood in Britain. In between was a larger-than-life reputation for killer sweat-drenched live shows and an attitude that walked like it talked.

Tickets for this standing/seated show are priced £40 each plus booking fees.

They will go on general sale at 9am on Friday from www.bathshall.co.uk or call 0844 8440444. Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.