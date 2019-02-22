Secrets of the mosque to be revealed as Iqra Centre prepares to open its doors

A Leeds mosque is set to offer a fascinating behind-the-scenes insight into its work, faith and rich culture.

Iqra Centre in Moortown will open its doors on Sunday, 3 March, as part of the national Visit My Mosque initiative run by the Muslim Council of Britain.

Iqra Centre recently raised money to support the Childrens Heart Foundation Trust and Martin House Childrens Hospice

The Iqra Centre event – open to people of all faiths and of none – will be a must for anyone who is simply curious about what goes on behind its doors, as well as those with a strong interest in Islamic lifestyle and its teachings.

The Moortown centre has played a key role in the heart of the community since it opened in 2001, both as a place of Islamic prayer and learning and in raising awareness of the peaceful nature of the Muslim faith.

Visitors will have a chance to experience the soothing atmosphere of the mosque for themselves during a guided tour and enjoy a flavour of Islam’s vibrant culture, with a recitation of the Quran, poetry and nasheed, a distinctive style of vocal tune.

There will be a chance to observe the prayer and follow a live translation on screen, and to have any questions about the centre and Islamic faith answered during a question and answer session.

A highlight is likely to be a key speech on the theme of ‘Building a Cohesive Society’ by a special guest speaker.

A range of dishes, including local Yorkshire favourites along with delicious samosas and pakoras, and light refreshments will be served. There will also be a selection of stalls to browse offering a variety of goods and information, while younger visitors can enjoy games and even play table tennis.

According to spokesman Usamah Ahmed, the event will shine a light on the centre’s day-to-day life and its role within the local community.

“A lot of hard work has been done over the past 17 years by volunteers to make the centre what it is today,” he said. “As well as being a centre for prayer and study, there are youth clubs here, sports activities and charity work.”

Iqra Centre recently raised money to support the Children’s Heart Foundation Trust and Martin House Children’s Hospice, while its community outreach programme has included mental health awareness and memorial events for the late Batley MP Jo Cox.

The open day at the Iqra Centre, at 4-6 Carr Manor Crescent, Moortown, will run from 3pm to 6pm on Sunday, 3 March.

Find out more at by visiting www.iqracentre.org.uk or follow the centre on Facebook or Instagram