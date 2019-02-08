These are the 15 most romantic restaurants in Leeds for Valentine's Day according to TripAdvisor
With Valentine's Day just around the corner, it's a great excuse to head out and enjoy a romantic dinner.
Friday 08 February 2019 15:52
But if you're finding it difficult to settle on a spot, these 15 restaurants are rated as the most romantic eateries in Leeds, according to TripAdvisor reviews.
1. Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill
"Very atmospheric restaurant. Lovely staff, service excellent. Food plentiful and great choice." Average rating: 5/5
2. Kendells Bistro
"Amazing atmosphere, attentive staff, amazing food, and for a really reasonable price. Me and my husband went for our anniversary and it was absolutely lovely." Average rating: 4.5/5
3. Home Restaurant
"It felt like a special experience from start to end, throughout which were kindly tended to. Dishes were small but memorable and striking in their uniqueness!" Average rating: 5/5
4. Gaucho
"Fantastic food on Saturday, and the service was above and beyond. All the staff were incredibly knowledgeable about all the food and drinks, and also the local area for anyone not from here." Average rating: 4.5/5
