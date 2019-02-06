Leeds takeaway I Am Doner nominated in British Kebab Awards

I Am Doner, a Headingley kebab shop, has been shortlisted for best regional takeaway in the British Kebab Awards.

The nominations were announced on Wednesday after thousands of votes from the public.

I Am Doner opened in Headingley in mid 2016 after a trip to Berlin reignited owner Paul Baron's passion for kebabs.

The store uses 120 ingredients in the six kebabs it sells, hoping to attract diners throughout the day rather than solely in the early hours.

Mr Baron said of the nomination: "Every year the support I Am Doner gets continues to shock us and makes everything we do worthwhile.

"Getting this recognition is the ultimate accolade in our field. It's like going to the Oscars."

The kebab shop previously took the top prize at the awards ceremony in its opening year and Mr Baron is hoping for the same this year.

He said: "We're absolutely chuffed."

Leeds North West MP Alex Sobel tweeted his congratulations: "Congratulations to I Am Doner who have been yet again nominated for Best Regional Takeaway at the Kebab Awards. Looking forward to cheering them at the Awards Ceremony."

Mr Sobel has previously praised the takeaway during a speech in Parliament for their commitment to removing plastic from their packaging.

The store's now uses no plastic, including their single serve ice cream which is the UK's first to be sold in in completely recyclable packaging.

Mr Baron said: "Alex has supported us all along and he's a big supporter of the kebab awards."

Not only committed to environmental causes, for every kebab sold the store donates 10p to local causes through micro grants of up to £500.

The chef, from Lancashire, has worked in the industry from the age of 16, including positions in Michelin starred restaurants and as a head chef at a restaurant in Clitheroe.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in London on March 18.