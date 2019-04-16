9 of the best all-you-can-eat buffets in Leeds

Few things are better than a satisfying meal out.

If you have a giant appetite, or struggle to settle on just one choice from the menu, these all-you-can-eat buffet style restaurants in Leeds are sure to hit the spot. From spicy Indian dishes, to Brazilian barbecue, these eateries allow you to dine like a king.

1. Estabulo Estabulo honours the Brazilian Gaucho's traditional method of cooking, serving up juicy cuts of meats which are skewered and cooked slowly on open flames. Brought to you straight from the grill, you can eat as much as you like.

2. Leeds Red Hot World Buffet Diners will be spoilt for choice at this popular eatery, where there is a selection of global cuisine on offer to try, including Italian, Chinese, Indian, Japanese, Mexican and European - ideal for being adventurous with flavours.

3. Crown Buffet If you are a fan of Chinese food, Crown Buffet has you well catered for with a huge buffet menu to enjoy, comprising everything from grilled meat and curry dishes, to chow mein, fried rice and chef specialities.

4. Hansa's This vegetarian Gujarati restaurant serves a tasty Sunday lunch buffet every week, including popadoms, two types of starters, curries with pilau rice and puris, and nine types of salad - all for 10.95 per person.

