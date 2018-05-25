Rap-pop rockers Y.O.U.N.G added to The Script's Yorkshire show

Rap-Pop rockers Y.O.U.N.G have been added to the line-up for The Script’s headline show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Y.O.U.N.G are already turning heads with their exciting blend of alt-pop, rap and rock having developed a fervent fanbase across Europe and the UK.

And the Manchester-based band are heading to the Yorkshire coast on Thursday June 21 when they support The Script.

The multi-award winning Irish rock band – who last year scored their fourth number one album – are playing a headline show at Europe’s largest open-air theatre for the first time. Tickets are on sale now via www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Y.O.U.N.G hail from seemingly disparate backgrounds as hip-hop MCs, punk bands, soul collectives and dance producers. They have won a loyal following of fans and national media headlines after a number of sold-out live shows and their recent UK Lazy Tour.

The five-piece are Chez Davis (vocals/guitar), Ben James (rap), Jamie Skehan (guitar), Tom Whitehead (bass) and Graeme Smith (drums).

Chez said: “This is an amazing time for us. We’re working hard and are determined this is just the start of something very exciting.

“Our Lazy Tour was an amazing experience giving us the chance to widen our audience and, now, to be supporting an act such as The Script is hopefully a sign of things to come.

“Scarborough Open Air Theatre is an amazing venue. We’ve always loved our gigs in Yorkshire, so we are looking forward to what should be an amazing night.”

The Script head to Yorkshire fresh from the success of their fourth Number 1 UK album. Freedom Child. It topped the UK Official Albums Chart and lead single Rain picked up phenomenal radio airplay. To date, the video for Rain has been viewed more than 29 million times.

Since arriving on the scene in 2008, they have sold more than 29 million records and given us such global hits as We Cry, The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, For The First Time, Hall Of Fame (featuring will.i.am) and Superheroes.

The Script – lead singer Danny O'Donoghue, guitarist Mark Sheehan and drummer Glen Power – are one of the biggest live acts and have sold more than 1.4 million tickets for shows around the world.

Tickets for The Script’s show at Scarborough OAT are on sale now available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk (0844 844 0444) and www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or in person from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office (01723 818111) and the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau (01723 383636).

ENDS