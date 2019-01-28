PREVIEW: Music icons and new superstars heading to O2 Academy Leeds

Music icons and hotly tipped new superstars feature in the mix of top acts and special club nights coming heading to O2 Academy Leeds in 2019.

Celebrated American electronic indie rocker John Grant kicks off the year with a tour which takes in O2 Academy Leeds on Wednesday, January 30, 7pm - for tickets CLICK HERE.

The 50-year-old singer-songwriter, with four smash albums to date, is a former member of the Denver-based alternative rock band the Czars. He embarked on a solo career in 2010 and is touring to promote his latest album, Love Is Magic, his most electronic record yet.

Enter Shikari, English indie rockers with a string of top 10 albums, are considered key pioneers of electronicore - their eclectic musical style combines rock and electronic genres.

Their Stop The Clocks tour is a chance to witness the award-winning outfit in an intimate setting, performing accomplished fifth album, The Spark. They play on Saturday, February 2, 6pm. For tickets - CLICK HERE.

Blues-rock quartet Rival Sons are flying in from California for a UK tour to premiere new single Do Your Worst and give fans a taste of their sixth studio album, Feral Roots, which was released last week. They play on Monday, February 4, 7pm, - for tickets CLICK HERE.

Peter Hook and the Light, fronted by the Joy Division and New Order founder, will play a retro treat for music fans on Saturday, February 9, at 6pm.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of New Order’s chart-topping album Technique - which was released on January 30, 1989 - Hook and his new band will perform it in full, including chart smash single Fine Time. The opening set will feature Joy Division hits. For tickets CLICK HERE.

Hook, lead singer and bass player, formed Joy Division with Bernard Sumner in 1976. Following the death of lead singer Ian Curtis in 1980, the band reformed as New Order, and Hook played bass with them until 2007.

Jungle, the London based neo-soul collective, are back with second top 10 album For Ever, an intimate and expansive record which transforms into a magical masterpiece when performed live.

Four years after their seminal self-titled debut album, they originally sold out their forthcoming date but the O2 Academy has opened up the balcony so limited tickets are now available for the gig on Saturday, February 16, at 6pm - CLICK HERE.

While She Sleeps, the Sheffeld metalcore band who won the Best British Newcomer award at the Kerrang! Awards 2012, will be showcasing new and fourth studio album SO WHAT?

After a glimpse of what's to come with latest single, Anti-Social, the band play O2 Academy Leeds on Thursday, February 28, at 6.30pm. The show has moved from Leeds Beckett on the same date, but all original tickets are valid. For tickets - CLCK HERE.

Sold out shows in March include Grime MC Fredo, celebrating debut album Third Avenue, MOBO-nominated street star, AJ Tracey, one of the UK’s premiere grime exports, Scotland's Gerry Cinnamon, who recently supported The Courteeners at Leeds First Direct Arena, known for his inimitable live shows with a wild atmosphere and special sing-a-long moments, and Greta Van Fleet, one of the most buzzed-about new rock bands today, receiving praise from Elton John and Nikki Sixx.

But tickets are still available for other top shows in March including the chance to see legendary Stiff Little Fingers, who were at the forefront of the punk movement in the 70s and whose live shows continue to be special events of energy and power. They play on Wednesday, March 6, at 7pm - for tickets CLCK HERE.

Reggae icons The Wailers - the late Bob Marley's band - will perform classic hits including songs from Legend, such as Is This Love?, Waiting In Vain and Get Up, Stand Up. They play Saturday, March 9, 6pm - for tickets CLICK HERE.

Amongst the many other stars playing in March are Golden Brown and No More Heroes punk rock era hitmakers The Stranglers on Friday, March 15, at 7pm and Suddenly I See star KT Tunstall on Tuesday, March 19, at 7pm.

PROJEKT, the venue's popular high production club nights, with performers, resident DJ’s & special guests, is a weekly Saturday nights fixture, 11pm to 4am, while Indie Thursdays, from 11.30am to 3am, features classic tunes by the likes of Oasis, Arctic Monkeys, Kasabian, The Libertines, Pulp and Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

Black Parade – 00's Emo Anthems, special club focus night 11pm to 3am, is also scheduled for Friday, February 22.

Other popular shows and events to check out include Papa Roach, Live at Leeds, The Specials and Adore Delano.