PREVIEW: Chart-toppers Soul II Soul headline Yorkshire's Love4Music Festival 2019

BACK To Life chart-toppers Soul II Soul will headline Yorkshire's Love4Music Festival 2019.

The Grammy Award-winning British soul and R&B band will perform greatest hits, also including Keep On Movin, at The Pavillion Park, Huddersfield, over the May Bank Holiday on Sunday, May 26, noon to 9pm.

BUY TICKETS: Early bird tickets - on sale from Friday, December 21, 2018 - are ticket only £35, Drinks & Food Inclusive Festival Package, £50 and VIP Pass from: £125. You will be able to buy online at www.love4musicfestivals.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.skiddle.com.

Soul ii Soul are internationally recognised group, responsible for pioneering Black British music around the world for over three decades, have sold more than 10 million albums worldwide.

Also performing at the one-day, two stage festival, will be reggae legends Chaka Demus & Pliers.

Hailing from Jamaica they are best known for hits Tease Me and Twist and Shout, which reached number one in the UK Charts in 1994.

The festival's full line-up will be announced early in the New Year.

After the success of 2018’s inaugural Love4Music Festival, organisers Cultural Events Promotions Ltd are promising an even bigger and better experience, showcasing an explosion of reggae, soul, 90’s R&B plus Old Skool UK Garage music.

Set across two stages they say it will feature new music genres, an array of international street food vendors offering a culinary experience and world-renowned brands vowing to create a premium festival setting.

New for 2019, the second stage will be hosted by the Godfather of UK Garage, DJ Spoony, presenting an eruption of 'UKG IN DA HOUSE' and 'Garage experience - live'.

"We are passionate about bringing soul and reggae music to the north of England," said a spokesman.

'Love4Music Festival is a family-friendly environment, with food vendors selling a great variety of world foods and a selection of drinks to quench festival goers thirst.

"There will be many stalls selling anything from festival memorabilia to ethnic artifacts.

Love 4 Music Festival is targeted at a diverse audience, with no boundaries of race or religion it is the love of music that will bring the audience together from across the North of England.

"As Bob Marley, famously said, 'One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain.'"