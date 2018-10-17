PREVIEW: Billy Joel announces only UK show for 2019 - here's how to get tickets

Piano man Billy Joel has announced his only UK date for 2019 - full details here and how to get tickets when they go on sale on Friday, October 19, at 9am.

The music icon will play his first show in London in more than three years when he performs at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

BUY TICKETS: Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 19, at 9am at www.livenation.co.uk.

American Express card members have first access to pre-sale tickets from now through to general sale. Also sign up for My Liver Nation to access pre-sale - CLICK HERE.

The 69-year-old Uptown Girl chart-topping singer, songwriter and composer, having sold 150 million records over the past quarter century, scoring 33 consecutive top 40 hits, ranks as one of most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in history.

His vast catalogue of global greatest hits include also include Piano Man, Just the Way You Are, Movin' Out (Anthony's Song), Only the Good Die Young, She's Always a Woman, My Life, Big Shot, Honesty, It's Still Rock and Roll to Me, Pressure, Allentown, Goodnight Saigon, Tell Her About It, An Innocent Man, The Longest Time, We Didn't Start the Fire, I Go to Extremes, The Downeaster 'Alexa, River of Dreams and All About Soul.

Little wonder he is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time and the third best-selling solo artist.

He also remains one of the biggest concert draws in the world and for good reason - as UK fans will get to see again for themselves in London next summer. He continues this achievement with an impressive run of sold out consecutive stadium shows and concert arenas.

In 2013 he became Madison Square Garden’s first-ever music franchise, joining the ranks of the venue’s other original franchises – the New York Knicks, Rangers and Liberty.

For nearly four years now, he has held a residency at The Garden performing monthly gigs.

Piano man Billy Joel

To date, Billy has sold out consecutive 59 months at Madison Square Garden plus continues to break records with the most number of performances, 103, by any Artist at the renowned venue.

In the past year he has had record-breaking sell outs in nine stadiums including unprecedented sell outs five years in a row at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia and Fenway Park in Boston.

In December 2013, Joel received The Kennedy Center Honors, one of the United States’ top cultural awards. He is also the recipient of six GRAMMY® Awards, including the prestigious Grammy Legend Award.

He has been inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and has received numerous industry awards including a TONY AWARD for Movin’ Out, a Broadway musical based on Joel’s music.

Billy Joel tickets on sale this week

For his accomplishments as a musician and as a humanitarian, he was honoured as the 2002 MusiCares Person Of The Year by the MusiCares Foundation and the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences. Billy Joel received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, adding another milestone to his brilliant career.

In November 2014, he received both The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song which honours living musical artists’ lifetime achievement in promoting the genre of song as a vehicle of cultural understanding; entertaining and informing audiences; and inspiring new generations, and the once-in-a-century ASCAP Centennial Award, which is presented to American music icons in recognition of their incomparable accomplishments in their respective music genres and beyond. He is one of only two singers to perform the National Anthem twice at the Super Bowl, 18 years apart.

In 2016, the Library of Congress selected Piano Man for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its “cultural, historic, and artistic significance".