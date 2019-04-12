PREVIEW: American rockers Papa Roach to play O2 Academy Leeds

American rockers Papa Roach - touring the UK in support of their latest album release, Who Do You Trust - play at O2 Academy Leeds on Sunday, April 21.

BUY TICKETS: Tickets are now limited, at £37.10 each - with meet and greet packages also available - call 0844 477 2000 (calls cost 7p per minute, plus your network charge) or visit www.academymusicgroup.com.

You can also book in person at the venue box office, open Monday to Saturday,12 noon to 4pm,

Two-time Grammy nominated Papa Roach have sold more than 20 million records worldwide, have had over 2 billion streams to date and charted with 17 top five hit singles on Billboard.

Their biggest hits include Last Resort, Between Angels and Insects, She Loves Me Not, Getting Away with Murder, Scars, Forever, Lifeline, and Face Everything and Rise.

One of the leaders in alternative rock for almost 20 years, they continue to impact that space with their latest offering.

Who Do You Trust marks a career shift, redefining them and translating their sound to an entirely new audience, without losing the loyal following of their fans

With emotionally-charged lyrics throughout the album, the 12-track release features heavy rhythmic guitars and catchy hooks, on the title track and Renegade Music, with a melodic take on Not The Only One.

Papa Roach have established themselves as true trendsetters in rock music and are returning to the UK for their longest headline run to date, visiting venues and cities that have been on their bucket list for a long time.

Shows are selling out around the country and there is now only limited availability for Leeds.