The opulent Victoria Gate shopping centre is the suitably glamorous venue for some upcoming important fashion events - and in a very good cause.

The Smart Works Leeds Pop Up Shop returns after a successful weekend in June and will be back at Victoria Gate for ten days from September 20-29, open Monday – Saturday from 10am until 6pm, and Sundays from 11am until 5pm.

Shop some of your favourite brands, including Aligne, Hush, Nobody’s Child and more, with up to 70 per cent off RRP. See @smartworksleeds and here

On Wednesday, September 25, the Smart Works Leeds x John Lewis Fashion and Fizz evening takes place from 5-7pm at the John Lewis Leeds store also in Victoria Gate. Enjoy a glass of fizz and see the new autumn collections as you join the John Lewis Leeds personal stylists and the team from Bobbi Brown to showcase key looks for the season ahead for any occasion. Bring your style or beauty queries and learn tips and tricks to create your look whatever the season. Tickets here

Good works: Layer pieces coming soon, from the John Lewis new AW24 collections. Beauty tips to come on the Fashion & Fizz shopping night.

All proceeds go to Smart Works Leeds, a women's unemployment charity providing high quality interview clothing and coaching to unemployed women across Yorkshire to help them get the job and change their lives.