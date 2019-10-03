Spooky Bongo's Bingo Halloween special coming to Leeds

Have your say

It's one of the biggest nights of the year for Leeds clubbers and Bongo's Bingo are hosting the ultimate Halloween party.

The spooky-themed bingo party will take place at 02 Academy, on Cookridge Street, on Wednesday, October 30.

Like all Bongo's Bingo events, the Halloween special will combine the traditional game with immersive and often hilarious live shows.

Get ready for rave rounds, dance offs and opportunities to win big prizes such as fluffy pink unicorns, Henry Hoovers and mobility scooters alongside some Halloween themed specials.

02 Academy will be transformed with spooky decor and fancy dress is encouraged, so get your outfits ready for the Halloween special.

Doors open from 6pm and the first bingo game will start at 8pm.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

