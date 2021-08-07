The first Newsam Park Festival, from the team behind nightclub Mint Warehouse, was set for July 2020 - before being cancelled due to the pandemic.

After three date changes, the first event has now been confirmed for Saturday August 21 in the grounds of Temple Newsam.

The likes of Sven Vath, Enzo Siragusa, Denis Sulta, Mello Dee and Folamour are playing across two stages - The Garden and The Lake - set in the rolling green landscape of the grounds.

The new open-air festival will be held in the grounds of Temple Newsam

Last-minute changes to the line-up include Romanian minimal master Rhadoo being added to the Garden Stage, along with techno titan Adam Beyer in place of Jamie Jones.

They will be joined by Sven Vath, Enzo Siragusa, along with Mint Warehouse residents Annie Errez and Bobby O'Donnell.

Palms Traxx will now play The Lake stage, stepping in for Nightmares on Wax and Dan Shake who were unable to play the new date.

The stage will also welcome Denis Sulta, DJ Mella Dee, Folamour, Comfy Bella & Reeshy and Foz.

A spokesperson for Newsam Park Festival said: "It has been a long time coming, with three frustrating delays along the way, but the first-ever edition of Newsam Park is now just weeks away.

"The complete and final lineup can now be revealed after some intense weeks of late nights, endless phone calls and hard work securing the very best DJs possible.

"These changes and extra headliner addition have only had to come about because of dates being moved not once, not twice, but three times.

"As much of the original lineup as possible remains the same, but unfortunately, some DJs were already committed to playing other events on this final rescheduled weekend.

"We truly appreciate your support and patience, and thank you from the bottom of our hearts for sticking with us - we cannot wait to see you down the front."