Natural Selection Season 7 will run from Saturday September 25 to Saturday December 4 (Photo: Kristian Lam Clark)

Leeds collective Natural Selection will return for its seventh series at the Leeds venue, kicking off on Saturday September 25.

Now in its fourth year, the party will feature some of the best DJs in the world, alongside up-and-coming talent from the city.

Man Makes Music boss George Fitzgerald will perform at the opening event, along with rising underground star Meg Ward and Manchester’s Xen Watts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rest of the season welcomes familiar faces and emerging artists across nine weekends, including Berghain regular Avalon Emerson, Tokyo's Joyride resident Changsie, BBC Radio 6 presenter Gilles Peterson and NTS Radio hosts Bradley Zero and Tarzsa.

Other highlights include special live performances from O’Flynn, Dusky, Lena Willikens, Stevie Cox, Zoe Pea, Leon Vynehall and OK Williams, as well as a full supporting line-up of homegrown Leeds talent.

Leeds DJ Bradley Zero, who will headline an event, said: "I've always had the best time coming home to play Natural Selection and made some great pals in the process.

"I'm overjoyed to be back once again after the long cold winter."

Natural Selection organiser and resident, Andrew Devine, added: "It’s amazing to see life breathing back into the dance scene across the UK. It’s a really exciting time to have our own parties happening again in Leeds.

"This season’s line-up is huge. I’m particularly excited to have Aurora Halal with us for the first time and as always for the return of our long-standing friend Bradley Zero. Roll on September."

Natural Selection Season 7 will run from Saturday September 25 to Saturday December 4. Tickets can be purchased here.