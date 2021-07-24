After a number of cancellations and re-arrangements, Casa Loco will be held at The Warehouse tonight (Saturday) as clubs in Leeds and the rest of the country look forward to a full weekend of opening following the lifting of pandemic restrictions.

There will be ten hours of classics across three rooms playing Bassline, Funky House, Old Skool tunes from midnight onwards at the Somers Street venue.

The Casa Loco brand has been known and loved in Leeds for years and had several homes but has settled at The Warehouse and plays three or four nights a year.

The Warehouse team looking forward to the first full weekend of opening since March last year.

The line-up has been in place for weeks and despite a glitch when 'freedom day' was put back, everything is set for tonight.

One of the owners of The Warehouse, Kirk Allen, said the club was happy to give people the kind of night they had been waiting months for.

He said: "It has been going a long time, for years, and has been all over well before we got involved at The Warehouse. It took a break and came back and we are really lucky to have it here. It brings people that don't go out as much, this night means a lot to them. It is a really good crowd and a lot of friends meet up that are not just from Leeds for a few nights a year and re-live their party years.

"It is really fitting for the first full opening weekend that we have a night where old friends get together. That is the whole point of it and we are happy to give it."

Mr Allen added: "Sunday was wicked. The energy and atmosphere of everyone waiting until midnight, counting down and the queues - it has been a unique feeling. People hugging friends and cheering as they were going in is something I have never seen before. That atmosphere goes through the club and people are really grateful to be back in a club."

