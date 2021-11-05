Dale Castell started streaming DJ sets from his son's bedroom during lockdown, building up a dedicated following of fans who would tune in every week to join his virtual parties.

His fans connected through a Facebook group called Our House Family, named after Dale's events company, and have raised hundreds of pounds through charity fundraisers.

Dale's following came together for his first in-person gig at Halifax's Piece Hall in July and he's hosting an event at Leeds nightclub Hifi on Saturday.

Leeds DJ Dale Castell performing during an Our House event at Mint Warehouse

All proceeds raised will be donated to Feed Me Leeds, a project which provides food, blankets and clothes to rough sleepers and vulnerable people in the city.

Kicking off at 10.30pm, Dale will headline the event along with DJs Marc Leaf, Rob Tissera and John Marshall.

Dale told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "Our House really came together during lockdown and we've raised lots of money for various charities over the last 18 months, including hospices and Cash For Kids.

"We have a member who tunes into our live streams and goes out to volunteer with the Feed Leeds project every week.

"Because he's been with us for a long time, I thought it would be a great charity to support. I decided to do something for them and him.

"As I've learnt more about them, I've seen the amazing work they do - week in, week out. Now the weather is turning it's an important time to get some money to them.

"People can expect a fantastic party with a great bunch of people in an amazing, friendly atmosphere. There will be house and old-skool music, all raising money for a fantastic cause."

Tickets cost £10.60 and are available here - and there will be a limited number of tickets available on the door.