Mint Warehouse is the perfect place to kick off Freshers Week.

Night clubs across Leeds are preparing for an influx of students coming to the city later this month as Freshers week starts.

Students get to enjoy a week of partying and exploring the city, with bars and clubs catering to the new arrivals.

Belgrave is a must to check out during freshers week.

Here are 7 events happening during freshers week to attend.

UV Neon Rave at Mint Warehouse

On Sunday 19 September, the day before most induction weeks start for universities in Leeds, Mint Warehouse are throwing their usual UV Neon Rave.

Expect UV face painting, free glow sticks, laser and strobe shows all night long, as well as some of the best dance music DJs in Leeds catering to the wild crowd.

You can buy tickets for the Neon Rave on Fatsoma.

Weird and Wonderful: Triple Cooked at Beaver Works

The country-wide event Triple Cooked returns to the city of Leeds on Tuesday 21 September for their Weird and Wonderful party.

Expect the best disco, house and R&B from some fantastic DJs from across the UK blasting in each of the five rooms at Beaver Works.

On top of the fantastic music there are also a range of quirky decor and fairground rides to give a go.

Fruity Freshers Party

The classic freshers experience, Fruity is back at the University of Leeds for a welcome party on Friday 24 September.

Fruity is the longest running club night in Leeds, with three different rooms to explore from 11pm.

Buy tickets for the Fruity Freshers party on the Leeds University Union website.

Bobby's Disco Festival

The biggest disco celebration of the year for the city, Bobby's Disco Festival is taking over Beaver Works on Monday 20 September.

For nearly 7 hours enjoy live music, performers, DJs and delicious street food at the venue in one of the final festivals of the year.

Leeds Clash of the Unis 2021

Held at the Warehouse on Somer Street, Clash of the Unis returns on Tuesday 21 September after hitting record breaking numbers last year.

Expect huge giveaway prizes all night, as well as great dance music being blasted from the Warehouse's notorious sound system.

Off Beat at Belgrave

Held every Tuesday at Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen, Off Beat is the perfect welcoming to the city with delicious food by residents Patty Smiths and Dough Boys and funky music across three floors.

Buy tickets for Off Beat's special freshers opening party on Fatsoma.

Freshers Opening Party at Mischief

Join Leeds locals at one of the city's most popular club nights, Mischief, on Wednesday 22 September.

Head down to the Warehouse to drink, dance and make new friends all whilst listening to some incredible house music and fresh edits.